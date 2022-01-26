Black Hills gears up for stock show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo starting this week, hundreds of vendors from across the country are settling in.

You’ll find everything from boots and hats to livestock equipment.

This will be the first year the annual stock show will be held in the Summit Arena. This is also the first year for some vendors, including Stone Feather Road from Iowa.

“When we hit the road, we are looking to broaden our customer base and just meet a whole new group of people that will then, in turn, either stop by our store in Cedar Falls, Iowa, or that will shop us online either on Facebook or on our website at Stone Feather Road,” Paula Lorenz, Founder of Stone Feather Road, said.

Each year the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo bring in two to three hundred thousand visitors.

This year, the Monument officials are expecting even more.