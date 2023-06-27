Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — In Rapid City the Black Hills Con just finished up another successful summer event.

The three-day event saw an increase in participants and featured more special guests than ever before.

Black Hills Con is a pop culture and anime convention.

While dressing up is the main attraction, this year the event added even more things to do each day.

“For our main events, panel room, gaming room, we also have several rooms upstairs. So we’ve got a video room, additional panel rooms, a quiet room, and costume judging areas. It’s just grown and in also attendees but activities as well,” Black Hills Con Founder Caroline Argiz Said

“It’s nice, it’s good camaraderie, completely different style of people, completely different type of vendors. All of the locals and everybody from in the state and the surrounding states, everybody gets along, everybody helps everybody,” Black Hills Con Vendor Kenyon Jensen said.

This yearly tradition is going on year 5 in Rapid City. As Black Hills Con has now expanded from the fairgrounds to The Monument Arena.

These conventions are about meeting people from different backgrounds who all enjoy similar types of entertainment.

“Don’t be nervous, everybody is nervous their first time. No point, because everybody here is welcoming. Everybody here is going to help you and guide you in the right direction of whatever you’re looking for,” Jensen said.

“It’s just a great time. We are meant to bring the community together, and let people know that they have a place to celebrate in their fandoms and know that they are not alone in their geeky-nerdiness!” Argiz said.

With this year’s event growing to over 1,500 attendees, the Black Hills Con has already booked the venue for next year.

Black Hills Con is an annual event in Rapid City each June that looks to continue growing.