Black Hills campgrounds gear up for a busy Memorial Day Weekend

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Memorial Day weekend kicks off summer for a lot of people and for campgrounds across KELOLAND.

Visitors from across the US are making their way to South Dakota for the long holiday weekend. Karie Johnson and her family made the trip from Wisconsin.

“And we are just going to go out and see what we can find, do a little hiking, and explore,” Johnson said.

You’ll also find plenty of people kayaking, fishing, and boating this weekend.

“The campfires. A lot of our campers just come out to sit around the campfire in the evenings. They can rent boats at the Marenas both at Sheridan and Pactola or they can take their kayaks out to Dearfield Lake,” Albin said.

Out here in the Black Hills there are 31 campgrounds with hundreds of campsites.

Kelli Albin with Forest Recreation Management says most all reservations are booked for the weekend.

“But we still have first come first serves and almost all of the 30 campgrounds here in the Black Hills have those sites available. If our guests go out, they can speak to the host on duty and pick one of those up for the weekend,” Albin said.

Karie Johnson was struggling to find a spot, so she called ahead, and couldn’t be happier with the results.

“They were very very accommodating, we didn’t have sites the way they were set up, we had two different sites, moving sites and so they were very accommodating and got us a site that we could stay at the entire trip we were here,” Johnson said.

You can take a look at campgrounds, hiking trails, and tenting sites in the Black Hills on the Black Hills National Forest website.