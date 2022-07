SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new report from the federal government shows the national park tourism brought in 3.6 million visitors and nearly $232 million to South Dakota last year.

This spending supported nearly 3,400 jobs in the Black Hills.

The national parks included in the report are Badlands National Park, Jewel Cave National Monument, Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Mount Rushmore National Memorial and Wind Cave National Park.