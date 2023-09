SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new bike rental service at Black Hills State University, helping people get around campus and Spearfish.

Anyone can rent bicycles through “Black Hills Bike Share” — the bikes are located in front of the Donald E. Young Center as well as the Spearfish City Park. It costs $8 an hour to rent the bicycles through the Movatic phone app.

Once you are done using the bike, return it to the docking locations.