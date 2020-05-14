Black Hawk sinkhole causing more issues for residents

BLACK HAWK, S.D. (KELO) — A large sinkhole in Black Hawk, which turned out to be an old gypsum mine, has forced more than a dozen families out of their homes.

What officials know now is that the mine runs about 650 feet long and about 60 to 150 feet wide. However, due to some collapsing preventing explorers from looking past those areas, there could be more of the mine.

“It’s unstable, especially with how much moisture we’ve had. The hole just got a little bit bigger with the moisture, that was expected but here lately, it’s just been sitting still,” Drew Klunder, Deputy Fire Chief for Black Hawk VFD, said.

Neighbors, like Kara Taylor are worried about the financial impact.

“A lot of us have been out here for many years, we have a lot of equity in our homes. We are continuing to pay a mortgage payment every month so we need some resolution to that too. If our homes are deemed safe to live in, what about the value in our homes,” Taylor said.

Baleigh Kienzle is concerned about her children’s safety.

“I run an in home daycare and having extra kids, my two kids are 6 and 8. I can’t let them in my backyard. There’s no way I can let them go back there and me feel safe,” Kienzle said.

Meade County emergency management says the county commission is paying $30,000 for appraisals and engineering studies of the evacuated homes. The county could buy the homes for 75 percent of the appraised value.

However, neighbors like Natasha Geigle who are still waiting to find out if she needs to evacuate, want to know they are safe.

“All I think we want at this immediate moment is to know if we are safe or not and we are desperately seeking Governor Noem’s attention,” Geigle said.

There are several GoFundMe pages set up for some of the families who have been evacuated.