STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — A Black Hawk man will spend just under two decades behind bars for sex crimes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Stephen Fontenot was arrested as a result of an undercover sex trafficking operation during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Officials say Fontenot sent sexual texts to some he thought was a 12-year-old girl, but was actually an undercover agent.

He then set up a time and place to meet for sex. When Fontenot arrived at the location, he was arrested.

Fontenot was sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.