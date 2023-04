BLACK HAWK, S.D. (KELO) — A Black Hawk man is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Gregory Martin will spend 6 years behind bars, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Officials say that in November 2021, Martin distributed meth in Box Elder and Black Hawk.

When law enforcement searched a home where Martin was staying, they found several guns, including a shotgun.