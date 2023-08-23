STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — A Black Hawk man has been identified in a deadly crash on I-90 in Sturgis last week.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened on I-90 just after 2:30 p.m. last Wednesday.

A semi was eastbound at mile marker 30 when it left the road towards the median while crossing a bridge.

It hit the bridge and fell over into the median and onto a parked train. Two of the train cars derailed.

The driver of the semi, 70-year-old Bruce Fodness, was taken to Monument Health in Rapid City where he later died.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.