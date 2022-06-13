CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, the Custer County Sheriff sought to make sure people in the region were aware that there was a black bear on the move.

“Watch your picnic baskets,” the post began. “I just wanted to make everyone aware that there is a black bear in the Custer area again.”

The post went on the state that the Sheriff’s office was alerted of a possible bear sighting around 11:35 a.m. in the Hazelrodt Cutoff and Sidney Park road area.

The Sheriff’s office confirmed the sighting, and snapped a few pictures before leaving the bear to its wanderings.

Courtesy: Custer County Sheriff

Courtesy: Custer County Sheriff

Courtesy: Custer County Sheriff

“Be cautious and give it some space – I’m sure it will move on,” the post read. “The bear has ear tags and the Game, Fish, & Parks has also been notified.”