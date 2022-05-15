CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — A herd of bison and their young calves were featured on this week’s CBS Sunday Morning Show.

KELOLAND’s chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot video of the bison at the Custer State Park in western South Dakota.

This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured on the show. More recently his footage of Falls on the Reedy River, a flock of Sandhill Cranes, the Badlands, the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary, and the Greater Prairie Chickens of South Dakota were all featured on the show.