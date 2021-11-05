Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools joins lawsuit against Biden’s vaccine mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In addition to South Dakota and ten other states, Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools have joined a lawsuit against the President’s vaccine mandates.

The lawsuit, filed today, requests that the order requiring vaccine mandates and testing at businesses with more than 100 employees be set aside. Opponents claim the order goes against the constitution and infringes on state powers.

They say it’s a matter that shouldn’t concern the national government.

KELOLAND News has reached out to the attorney listed for Bishop O’Gorman Catholic schools and others with the school system to find out more about the decision to get involved. We’re working on that story for later today on KELOLAND News.