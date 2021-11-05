Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools join lawsuit against vaccine mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has joined 10 other states in a lawsuit to challenge the Biden Administration’s new vaccine requirement. The mandate applies to private employers with at least 100 workers.

But it’s not just states that are part of the lawsuit, so are private schools across South Dakota.

Opponents claim the vaccine mandate goes against the constitution and infringes on state powers.

They say it’s a matter that shouldn’t concern the national government.

In a document sent to O’Gorman staff — answering questions they might have — the school system says the purpose of the lawsuit is quote “To preserve the legal protections that have been set forth in federal law.”

The document also says, “The lawsuit has been filed on the basis that we believe this use of government authority to be unlawful.”

It also indicates they do not feel this is out of step with pope Francis, because

“Although the Pope has encouraged Catholics to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Vatican—with the Pope’s approval—also noted that vaccination must be voluntary.”

In the release announcing the new rule on November 4th Osha said.

The lawsuit includes all non-public schools in South Dakota.

We have reached out to the attorney listed for Bishop O’Gorman Catholic schools on the lawsuit and to others within the school system to find out more about the decision to get involved. We have not heard back.