Bishop-elect considers himself a farm boy at heart

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The new bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls traces his spiritual roots to the rural Midwest. Minnesota native Donald DeGrood takes over from current Bishop Paul Swain who officially retires next year.

Reverend Donald DeGrood describes himself as a farm boy at heart who’s spiritual vocation has always been to be a humble country parish priest.

“And all I can think of now is the message got confused getting to heaven that instead of just a rural parish, the word must have gotten rural diocese, so here I am,” DeGrood said.

DeGrood says he’ll miss his parishioners in Savage, Minnesota as he accepts the new challenges of leading the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls.

“Immediately after I said yes, all of you immediately came to my heart, meaning all the people of the diocese and so I was praying for you, because that’s what the Lord prompted,” DeGrood said.

Retiring Bishop Paul Swain offered some spiritual advice to his successor.

“It’s a challenging time for the church, so it’s important to be grounded, in your person and in your faith,” Swain said.

DeGrood says he’s been too focused on his parish in Minnesota to gain a full grasp yet of the needs of his new diocese in South Dakota.

“My goal is to basically get out as much as I reasonably can. Obviously there’s a lot to learn with chancery work and the needs of the administrative end of things,” DeGrood said.

DeGrood says he’ll spend much of the time adjusting to his new role as bishop by praying, listening and learning.

“The place that I stay in my joy is when I look to what lies ahead, the grace of the moment, and staying focused ahead and what does God ask of me now,” DeGrood said

DeGrood says he has spent time in South Dakota before, mostly in visits to the diocese’s Broom Tree Retreat Center in Yankton County.

DeGrood will be ordained and installed as bishop on February 13.