Bishop Dudley House asking for personal hygiene items

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Self-isolating at home is having an impact on donations to the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

The Sioux Falls homeless shelter is in great need of small, personal hygiene items. It turns out, people keeping close to home aren’t donating the necessities guests need.

“Since people aren’t traveling, that means we are not receiving any donations of the travel-size hygiene items like small shampoos and soap and conditioners, lotions, toothbrush, toothpaste for our guests who rely on these items every day to keep clean,” Bishop Dudley Hospitality House Executive Madeline Shields said.

The Bishop Dudley House could also use women’s underwear and sports bras, foot powder, razors, nail clippers and adult backpacks. You can drop off the donations at their building located on North Indiana Avenue.