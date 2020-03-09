Bishop Dudley Hospitality House raising money for blankets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many of us probably don’t think twice about wrapping up in a cozy blanket, but not everyone has that opportunity.

Now, you have a chance to change that for guests at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

Marti Caufman says she’d be probably be sleeping in her car right now if it weren’t for the the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

While she has a safe place to sleep at night, it does get cold sometimes.

“We all have been using our coats and our sweatshirts to cover up with,” BDHH Guest Marti Caufman said.

That’s because the Bishop Dudley House is only able to provide fitted and top sheets for its guests.

“We have never been able to provide blankets to our guests before. We just simply do not have the washer and dryer power. We’re washing sheets everyday, towels everyday, and we just don’t have the capacity to add blankets on top of that to make sure they’re sanitary for all of our guests to use,” BDHH Development and Marketing Coordinator Dakotah Jordan said.

But there is a fix for that.

That organization is raising money to buy 150 blankets that can be disinfected each day and don’t need to be thrown in the wash.

Development and Marketing Director Dakotah Jordan describes the material as a mix between vinyl and a sleeping bag.

And best of all, she says the blankets are warm.

“I think it’s just another step of dignity. We’re trying to provide people a safe, a warm, a dignified place to stay, and being able to have that blanket to cover up and be a little bit comfortable, granted it’s never going to be grandma’s house, but to have something that makes you feel a little more normal is what we’re trying to do,” Jordan said.

“It’s a real comfort to have something like a blanket to make it feel a little more like home,” Caufman said.

The blankets cost $40 and the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House has a goal of raising $6,000.

You can donate by clicking here.

Jordan says Pheasantland Industries will be making the blankets.