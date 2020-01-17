1  of  146
Bishop Dudley Hospitality House not turning anyone away during bitterly cold temps

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Going outside for a few minutes in this sub zero weather is uncomfortable. Now imagine living on the streets when it’s this cold. That’s the reality for many men and women in the area. The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House where staff is making room to help the homeless to get out of the elements.

On Thursday morning, you could find Hashim Gabon reading a book at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. He would love to turn the page on this dangerously cold weather.

“It’s been brutal outside,” Gabon said.

Gabon has been a guest there for a few months, but he knows what it’s like to live outside in the winter.

Brady Mallory: “Are you able to sleep at all on the streets?”
Gabon: “No. Nope.”

He’s just one person who’s turning to the Hospitality House.

“This is brutal, brutally cold weather and it is dangerous,” Madeline Shields, executive director, said.

The facility has been over capacity the last few days, and isn’t turning anyone away right now. Staff has been pulling out extra cots and mats to make room.

“It just takes seconds for people’s skin to freeze. Many of our guests don’t have snow boots,” Shields said.

Gabon is grateful to stay here, because he can eat, do his laundry, and survive another winter day and night.

“Just being warm instead of being out there. It’s definitely a thumbs up for sure,” Gabon said.

“We do not want anyone outside in this weather,” Shields said.

Our meteorologists say this chapter of winter is going to continue for the next few days. That’s why Gabon is glad he has a warm place to go.

“They’re there for you. All the time. Anytime you need it, they’re there for you,” Gabon said.

Shields says, if you see someone out in the cold and you think they need help, you should call the police. She also says the facility needs more volunteers.

