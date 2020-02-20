Bishop DeGrood visits Sacred Heart School

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – With just under a week in his new role, Bishop Donald DeGrood is visiting areas of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls. Wednesday, Bishop DeGrood visited with students at Sacred Heart School in Yankton, making for an exciting day for the kids.

Students at Sacred Heart Elementary are getting to meet the new bishop.

“It was exciting because I’ve never met anyone famous, well not famous, but a big deal,” 4th grader, Ashton Adams said.

Last week, many of these students got to watch Bishop DeGrood’s ordination at school.

“Many of us had it on our smartboards for the students to watch and so they were able to see him ordained as the bishop and then to have him come to the school was just a great way to show that we were watching this online and now here he is,” 2nd grade teacher, Stephanie Hunhoff said.

Students asked the Bishop all kinds of questions.

“Sometimes it’s meeting people out where they are at, sometimes people will come to me, I get to pray with people, I get to work with staff, kind of like all the teachers and staff help here,” Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls, Bishop Donald DeGrood said.

“I know in 2nd grade we talk about what a bishop is, what they’re in charge of, why is there bishops in the Catholic faith, so it was excellent that he was here so they could see that,” Hunhoff said.

And even about his life growing up.

“He lived on a farm, I had no idea, because a lot of people live in the cities,” Adams said.

Yankton isn’t his only stop, Bishop DeGrood will be traveling to other parishes and schools in the diocese.

“With him living in Sioux Falls our students might not have that opportunity, so for him to come to Yankton, it was a blessing for us,” Hunhoff said.

Bishop DeGrood also stopped by Sacred Heart Middle School in the afternoon to visit with students there. He also met with priests and deacons this morning.