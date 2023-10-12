SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Avian (bird) flu has been detected in commercial flocks in South Dakota and Minnesota this month, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The flu was confirmed on Oct. 4 in a flock of 47,000 commercial turkeys in Jerauld County.

As of Oct. 4, there have been about 4 million birds affected in this outbreak. Those birds were in 64 affected commercial flocks and 15 affected backyard flocks.

In Minnesota, the flu was confirmed on Oct. 11 in a flock of 140,000 commercial turkeys in Meeker County. Meeker County is in west central Minnesota, west of Minneapolis.

The flu was detected in a bald eagle in Fall River County on Sept. 27. The flu has been detected in 112 wild birds in South Dakota since Jan. 1, 2022, according to the USDA.

In Iowa, the most recent report was on March 15. According to the USDA, about 15.9 million birds affected. Those birds were in 25 affected commercial flocks, and seven affected backyard flocks.