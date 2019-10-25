Bingo hall changes name, continues giving back to community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you live in the Sioux Falls area you’ve probably heard of Burnside Bingo, but it’s now going by a new name.

The bingo players aren’t the only ones scoring some money from the longtime Sioux Falls hangout.

Organizations in the area that help kids are also winning big.

“Total focus is about kids and helping kids in the area,” Giving Hope Inc. President Neil Hlebichuk said.

Neil Hlebichuk is the president of Giving Hope Inc., the organization operating Burnside Bingo, or as it’s now called Giving Hope Bingo.

“A lot of people know of us, a lot of people know about us, but the masses in general don’t know who we are,” Hlebichuk said.

Giving Hope took over the space three years ago.

Since then it’s been doling out money to organizations.

On Friday, Sioux Empire Community Theatre and LifeLight will both get $45,000 during Giving Hope’s 3-year anniversary celebration.

“We are, as a theater, expanding quite dramatically at the moment. We’ve been very successful. We want to expand the children’s theater side of it,” Sioux Empire Community Theatre Robin Byrne said.

“This funding is going to specifically help fund the programming and the events and the mentorship that we will be doing at the LifeLight Youth Center, which we’re focusing as the LifeLight Youth Center on getting kids off the streets,” LifeLight CEO Josh Brewer said.

All told, Giving Hope has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in its three years.

“It’s a lot bigger than I thought it was. It’s been fun getting there,” Hlebichuk said.

A total of $7,000 will be given to three other kids’ organizations Friday, too.

Hlebichuk says news signs will likely go up on the building this spring.

If your organization is interested in receiving money, click here.