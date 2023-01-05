SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A KELOLAND brewery is helping local charities and non-profits raise money all through hosting a monthly bingo event.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s a quiet morning at Buffalo Ridge Brewing in Hartford, but come Saturday, these seats will all be filled.

That’s because it is hosting it’s monthly charity bingo event.

“A lot of times we have a line out the door and it’s first come, first serve, so get in here and get ready for some fun,” co-owner, David Larson said.

The popular event has been going for about four years. Since then, They’ve helped out about 30 local organizations and raised over $38,000.

This month, money raised will be donated to Bundle Up Sioux Falls, which is an organization that helps people get winter clothing items.

“Having the items, hats, scarves, mitten, hanging from a couple of trees, in a couple different locations in town allow people to just walk up any time, day or night, they don’t have to sign anything, just grab it if they need it,” founder Bundle Up Sioux Falls, Denise Patton said.

Not only will the money raised on Saturday go to the organization, but the owners are encouraging people to bring in warm clothing items to also be donated.

“We will have totes put out, so if you want to bring in your new or used items to put in the totes, we will have them out all month,” Larson said.

Beer and bingo bringing in support for local charities.

“It was great to be able to partner with them for this, it’s a nice way to bring people together for a good cause and they can eat and have good drinks at the same time, so I know the funds we receive from that will go a long, long way,” Patton said.

“It’s a lot of fun seeing different members from the community, different members of organizations come in and have a good time,” Larson said.

Bingo is on Saturday from 3 to 5 pm. Doors open at 2 p.m.