Billie Sutton looking to promote leaders in South Dakota

A former state legislator and gubernatorial candidate is looking to promote leaders in South Dakota.

KELOLAND's Nathan Finster went to Oacoma Sunday where Billie Sutton held his first event for the Billie Sutton Leadership Institute

A group of people gathered at the Arrowhead Resort and Conference Center to learn how to be effective leaders.

People also learned about ways to engage in the community.

Sutton announced the non-partisan leadership institute in April.

He says he hopes the institute inspires the next generation of leaders.

"That's all I've really wanted to do as a public servant is to help people, and this is just another way from me to do that, a way to serve my state while not in elected office," Sutton said.

Sutton says nearly 100 people applied to participate in the institute.