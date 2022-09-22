SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s congressional delegation introduced a bill to reform Indian Health Service.

Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds as well as Representative Dusty Johnson introduced the “Restoring Accountability in the Indian Health Service Act.”

The lawmakers say a lack of oversight, financial integrity, staffing needs, and employee accountability has led to sub-standard health care for patients, families, and communities.

The goal of the legislation is to increase transparency and accountability at IHS.