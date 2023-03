SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another bill waiting for the governor’s signature would increase the Opportunity Scholarship.

The bill would provide $1,000 more to new recipients to pay for tuition at universities, colleges or technical schools.

Current recipients would continue to receive a four-year total of $6,500.

Republican Senator Ryan Maher said the program currently receives enough funding and won’t need additional money for a few years