House passed legislation to bar treatments to change gender of people under age 18 in South Dakota. Bill now goes to Senate.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bill that would ban certain kinds of health care for transgender minors has passed the South Dakota House.

House Bill 1080, introduced by Republican Representative Bethany Soye, would prohibit the prescription of puberty blockers or suppressants, gender-affirming surgery and cross-sex hormones for children that Soye describes as seeking to “change [their] biological sex.”

The House Health and Human Services committee passed the bill to the full House on Tuesday.

On Thursday, it moved forward by a vote of 60-10. Three Republicans joined all seven House Democrats in opposition.

The bill now goes to Senate.