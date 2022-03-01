PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A bill that would allow the use of motorized foot scooters on streets and bike paths is making its way through the South Dakota legislature.

House Bill 1084 passed the House in February on a vote of 67-0. The proposal will be heard in the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday.

Last summer, Sioux Falls business owner Troy Holt proposed a partnership with the city of Sioux Falls and Duluth-based Leaf Rides to bring motorized foot scooters to certain areas of the city.

The first reading of the proposed ordinance passed, but the second reading was “withdrawn by the sponsor”. Holt said the process was slowed down until state law could be changed to allow scooter use on streets.