SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A bill that further increases two tribes’ control over the land where the Wounded Knee Massacre occurred has been passed by the U.S. House of Representatives by unanimous consent.

The Wounded Knee Massacre Memorial and Sacred Site Act calls for the Secretary of the Interior to “complete all actions necessary for certain land to be held in restricted fee status by the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson introduced the bill after working with the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. Both tribes purchased the field where an old trading post was located and the two tribes signed a covenant, stating that the property shall be held and maintained as a memorial and sacred site without any development.

The land is currently within the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, but the new bill says the land may not be sold without the consent of Congress and both tribes and is not subject to taxes by any state or local government.

“We are pleased the House of Representatives acted quickly to pass this important legislation,” Oglala Sioux Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out said in a news release. “This bill will protect our sacred land at Wounded Knee. It also continues the healing process for the descendants of victims and survivors of the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre.”

Ryman LeBeau, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman, thanked Johnson and the U.S. House for passing the bill.

“In the dead of winter, December 29, 1890, the United States’ 7th Cavalry massacred our People, old men, women, and children,” LeBeau said in a news release. “We stand as a united voice for our ancestors who suffered the pain of the Wounded Knee Massacre and our countless generations who continue to suffer from the historical trauma. We, the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, extend our strong support for the passage of the Wounded Knee Massacre Memorial and Sacred Site Act.”

Both Star Comes Out and LeBeau testified in the Natural Resources Subcommittee on Indian Affairs in June.

“What happened at Wounded Knee is a stain on our nation’s past that cannot be washed away,” Johnson said in a news release. “But passage of this bill is a step closer to properly memorializing the lives lost and protecting the land forever.”

Johnson posted a photo of Frank Star Comes Out in Washington D.C. who was in the House gallery Wednesday as the bill was passed.

In 2022, Gov. Kristi Noem said she’d like to see what she called a “true memorial” at Wounded Knee.