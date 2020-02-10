Bill Baker named Grand Marshal for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — St. Patrick’s Day will be here in nearly a month and a Grand Marshal for Sioux Falls’ annual parade has been named.

The Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce said Bill Baker will be the Grand Marshal for the 41st annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 14. Baker retired from the First National Bank in Sioux Falls after 36 years of service, including 19 years as CEO and president. According to Baker, a DNA test showed he has 13% Irish blood, but his roots are predominantly English.

The painting of the shamrock at 9th Street and Phillips Avenue will start at 11 a.m., the parade begins at 2 p.m.