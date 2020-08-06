Bikes from across the nation fill Deadwood streets

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — We are just one day away from the start of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The roar of motorcycles can already be heard throughout the Black Hills. Today in Deadwood, rally goers from all over stopped by before the the official start.

The streets in downtown Deadwood are filled with motorcycles from across the nation. Corey Surber rode 49 hours all the way from North Carolina.

“This is my first Sturgis Rally. And it’s not an easy trip either, it’s a long way and you got to plan for it so I’m glad they’re doing it so we didn’t lose our plans,” Corey Surber, visitor from North Carolina, said.

Mike McCoy, from Memphis, Tennessee has been to the rally once before. This year, he is only attending the week prior to the big event to avoid large crowds.

“It’s easy to social distance while you’re riding your bike because you can’t get within 6 feet of another’s bike so that’s really easy. Then we got our face masks to cover ourselves with if we go into any crowds,” Mike McCoy, visitor from Tennessee, said.

Tom Koth, co-owner of Madame Peacocks Beer and Bling in downtown Deadwood says the business is making about the same amount of money this week compared to last year during this time.

“So when people come to Sturgis, they have to come to Deadwood and we are ready for them. Deadwood is open for business,” Koth said.

In Madame Peacock’s, you can find face masks and hand sanitizer on sale. Plexi glass shields are also in place to protect staff and customers.

“People from all over the country come to Deadwood for the rally and I always ask them, ‘How’s it going in your state?’ and they say that either, ‘We’re locked down pretty tight,’ or ‘It’s starting to get better.’ But they are so thankful that South Dakota and Deadwood are open,” Koth said.

The official start of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is tomorrow and runs until Sunday, August 16th.