Bikers still heading out to Sturgis

NEAR SALEM, S.D. (KELO) – We are in day three of the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and people have been heading west on their bikes.

Driving down I-90 today you were bound to see quite a few motorcycles on the road.

At a rest area off the interstate, KELOLAND News’ Lauren Soulek talked with bikers making the trip to Sturgis from Arkansas and Missouri. They said they were looking forward to getting to the rally, but I didn’t hear many concerns surrounding COVID-19.

“People are gonna come regardless, you know, and have a good time, so. There’s a lot of people here so we’ll know when we get there how many are going to be there for sure,” Billy Holt, a biker from Arkansas said.