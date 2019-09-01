Bikers rev their engines for disabled veterans in KELOLAND

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– The 15th annual 727th Disabled American Veterans charity poker run took off Saturday in Brookings.

Bikers are revving up their engines to help disabled veterans in KELOLAND.

“The run started 15 years ago. The 727th was a National Guard unit that deployed to Iraq, Operation Iraqi Freedom. When we came back we wanted to do something for the community that supported us while we were deployed. So we came up with the charity run idea,” poker run co-chair Bob Foster said.

Last year, the poker run raised $42,000. This year they hope to raise even more money to help more disables veterans in South Dakota.

“The money we raise here goes to support the hospital transportation network. It’s a network of 27 vans across the state of South Dakota that helps vets get to the VA,” Foster said.

Which is why organizers say they’re grateful for the support.

“I cannot say enough about the community and the support across the state of South Dakota that has been for this event,” Foster said.

“I tip my hat to them and with Bob leading the charge here, we’re going to help many more veterans, so we thank you,” Gene Murphy with Disabled American Veterans said.

Not including this year’s donations, the poker run has raised over $225,000 since starting 15 years ago.