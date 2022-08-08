SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way.

J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop for motorcyclists making the trek across South Dakota for Sturgis.

It’s where you’ll find Cindy Lou-Turner and Michael Turner who are doing a little shopping Monday morning. They’re from Pennsylvania and it’s their first time going to the rally.

“We started in November planning with our friends, they invited us along with them, and we left Saturday morning from our driveway, 5:30 in the morning, in the dark,” biker, Cindy Lou-Turner said.

Each year, the business is a destination for riders from across the country and even the world during rally week.

We caught up with this group who are heading to the western KELOLAND town all the way from Malaysia.

“We are going to ride from here to Sturgis and we are going to stay four or five nights,” biker, Ridwan Rehim said.

“The Harley-Davidson community, when you’re out traveling, you always try to stop at Harley, Harley-Davidson dealerships, see how they’re different, see what makes them unique and we really make sure our staff is prepared for this week because it’s a little bit longer hours, but it’s also fun to talk to everybody out there riding and enjoying their motorcycles,” co-owner J&L Harley-Davidson, Jimmy Entenman said.

An event these first time rally goers are ready to check off their bucket list.

“We are excited, at our age, everybody is like ‘you’re going to ride out there?’ ‘Yeah!,’ you have to ride if you’re going to do it,” Lou-Turner said.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally runs all week and wraps up on Sunday August 14th.