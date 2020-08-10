Bikers headed to Sturgis share thoughts on COVID-19

NEAR SALEM, S.D. (KELO) – The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is happening right now as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Today wraps up the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally but there are still quite a few people headed west on the interstate.

“From St. Louis,” biker Clifford Dorner said.

“Hindsville, Arkansas,” biker Billy Holt said.

Lauren Soulek: So you’re from Missouri?

“Yeah, around Hannibal,” biker Emily King said.

Whether it’s their first year going to Sturgis or their sixth, each biker has something they’re looking forward to once they arrive.

“We’re going to Full Throttle, and we’re gonna go to Mount Rushmore and maybe Devil’s Tower and Needle’s Highway down to Custer Park. It’s always a good ride. Just a good little vacation to get away from it all,” bikers Clifford Dorner and Dolly Brown said.

“Just seeing all the bikes and we’re gonna stay at Full Throttle and it’s a pretty cool place. And the bands,” King said.

“The whole thing. The whole experience. It’s great. Every year it’s great,” Holt said.

This year, however, a global pandemic might have some people worried about the crowds.

“I think everyone needs their social distancing and wear those masks. I think it’s very important. Too many people are dying and we don’t need all that,” Brown said.

But not everyone has concerns about the pandemic and Sturgis.

Lauren Soulek: Are you worried at all about COVID-19?

“No. Not at all. No, not at all,” King said.

Holt is putting trust in his fellow bikers.

“I think it will be alright. I think people kind of got the idea that they don’t want to get up close to each other and that’s good, you know. We don’t need to spread this, so I think the bikers all got a good plan, you know,” Holt said.

That last day of the rally is August 16th.