Bikers continue to head west for the 81st annual Sturgis Rally

MCCOOK COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – People are traveling for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally which officially started yesterday. You could hear a roar of motorcycles on I-90 today.

Whether they were riding a bike the whole way or hauling them in trailers, bikers were coming from Minnesota, South Carolina, Kentucky and New York. Three bikers at a rest stop near Salem, S.D., were headed to Sturgis for the first time. One of them is Philip Burden from Kentucky who is headed west with his nephew.

“He said that if I’ve not been I need to go and I’m not getting any younger so,” Burden said. “We ride together back home in Kentucky, we ride everywhere, so Sturgis just seemed like the thing to do.”

The rally is set to come to an end on August 15th, which is one week from tomorrow.