Biker Group raises money for Children’s Home Society

Drive by the Red Rock Bar on a Wednesday night and you’ll see a lot of motorcycles.

Step inside and you’ll find hundreds of bikers – all here to make a difference.

“It’s nice to donate to kids that are local. You can go right over to the Children’s Home Society and see what your money does for you. You can see the kids. It’s just nice to help kids,” Mitch Runge, owner of Red Rock, said.

The group, known as Those Guys A. B. A. T. E. – started raising money for the Children’s Home Society 11 years ago with a poker run.

Four years ago, they added these weekly events.

“What happened is like the Runge family out here saw what we were doing with the Children’s Home Society and they wanted to get involved and once they got involved with the Wednesday night bike nights, other sponsors that are coming along see what we are doing for the kids over there and just keeps rolling and rolling and rolling,” Dave Brende, President of Those Guys A. B. A. T. E., said.

Most Wednesdays you’ll find around 300 bikers at the bar, but they’ve seen as many as 700.

“Tonight we’re raffling off, we are doing a BINGO for a Big Fred Cooler. We do 50/50 every week, a progressive 50/50 this year. Progressive is kind of new to it this year. All sorts of donation stuff from different companies,” Runge said.

They also have drinks and live music, but the cause is what keeps this event alive. This year they hope to donate $25,000.

“If you go over there and you meet the kids, you’ll know why. None of those kids over there did anything wrong, they were just born into a bad circumstance, so we are going to try to help them out,” Brende said.