Bike trail serves as an active social distancing site

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus has forced gyms to temporarily close. That has many people venturing outside to stay active, including hitting up the Sioux Falls Bike Trail.

Daryl Runion and his grandson took advantage of today’s picture perfect weather.

“We had a good time. It’s beautiful out here. I love the bike trail,” Sioux Falls Resident Daryl Runion said.

With social distancing, the Sioux Falls Bike Trail is a busy place to be right now.

“I’ve never seen so many people biking and walking, and whatever. Scooters, all kinds of things were going on. It was wonderful to see really,” Runion said.

With gyms closing due to COVID-19, and a milder spring than years past, Spoke-N-Sport Owner Chad Pickard says they’ve seen an increase in bike servicing.

“People are digging their bike out after it’s been in the garage for maybe two or three years, or even longer,” Spoke-N-Sport Owner Chad Pickard said.

Pickard says with even more traffic out on the bike trails, it’s even more important now for bikers to take extra precautions.

“Just encourage people to be conscious of who’s around them, and be careful. You don’t want to go into someone’s zone that’s not comfortable with you being there, and you shouldn’t, you should maintain six feet,” Pickard said.

And Pickard stresses the importance that activities like biking can provide.

“A lot of people are talking about mental health with individuals, they’re not able to connect with people. They need something to just get them outside, get them in fresh air,” Pickard said.

And by the looks of the bike trails, a lot of people are doing just that.

Sioux Falls recently made changes to its public parks, though the trails are still open as normal. For information on the city parks, click here.