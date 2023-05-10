SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Next week, the City of Sioux Falls is encouraging you to bike to work.

This is part of national “Bike to Work Week” from May 15th to the 19th. City officials say this is a good way to showcase the work done to improve alternate modes of transportation to driving a car.

“Not everybody has the ability to use a car. Or that they want to drive. Walking and bicycling obviously provide a cost savings, it’s a much more efficient and cost efficient way to get around. So it’s important for us to look and make sure everybody has the ability to get around the city.”

There will also be upcoming meetings to help Sioux Falls expand its bike trails as well as on street bike lanes.

Bicycle Committee Meeting: Monday, May 15 | 5:30–7 p.m. City Center Room 110 (231 North Dakota Avenue)

Pedestrian Committee Meeting: Tuesday, May 16 | 3–4 p.m. City Center Room 110 (231 North Dakota Avenue)

Active Transportation Board Meeting: Wednesday, May 17 | 8:30–10 a.m. City Hall Commission Conference Room (224 West Ninth Street)

An open house is scheduled for Thursday, May 18th at 4:00 p.m. at the downtown library to discuss bicycle and pedestrian plans.