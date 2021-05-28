Bike Night revs up Wednesday nights this summer

ROWENA, S.D. (KELO) — The weather hasn’t been great for motorcycle riding just yet, but that hasn’t stopped a lot of bikers from riding.

One place they like to gather every Wednesday night is near Rowena.

It’s called Bike Night.

Every Wednesday this summer bikers roll into the Red Rock bar and grill to have a little fun, food and fantastic prizes. It’s no Sturgis but the ‘Red Rock’ brings in a lot of bikers every Wednesday night for a good cause.

“It’s grown into what we are seeing now,” Jim Pruett said.

Mitch Runge started ‘Bike Night’ a few years ago to raise money for the Children’s Home Society.

“I think we should tip $100,000 this year,” Runge said.

All thanks to bikers like Pruett.

“The Children’s Home Society is a good cause of course Runges’ have done a great job of getting things going,” Jim Pruett said.

Pruett has been coming regularly since it first started.

“We all got to get out, we’re not meant to sit in our homes,” Pruett said.

They serve food, beer and raffle off tickets for a chance to win a brand new motorcycle.

“You get doctors and lawyers and mystery people like myself and we all come out and a camaraderie of just fun and music and trying to help a great cause,” Frank Anderson said.

They hosted Bike Night last year, even during the pandemic, but they think year will be even better, especially when the weather turns warmer.

“We haven’t gotten that perfect weather day yet, but we’ve had some very good crowds,” Runge said.

Crowds that roll in one bike at a time.

You don’t need a motorcycle to attend Bike Night, everyone is welcome. To learn more click here.