ROWENA, S.D. (KELO) — An event benefiting children and families in crisis is set to start its summer-long run.

Bike Night has become a tradition at Red Rock Bar & Grill.

“Food trucks and vendors and motorcycle giveaways,” Red Rock Bar & Grill owner Mitch Runge said.

Owner Mitch Runge says the event attracts hundreds of motorcycles every week, but any vehicle is welcome.

“We call it Bike Night, so it’s mostly motorcycles but we do get some hot rods and a few other things that swing through,” Runge said.

Bike Night has raised over $100,000 since 2015, including $31,000 last year. Every dollar is donated to Children’s Home Society.

“We just have supported Children’s Home Society the whole time just because we believe in supporting kids, with kids that don’t have a choice,” Runge said.

“Many people, they want to be a part of something good and they want to make a difference, and that’s what happens through the Red Rock Bike Night,” CHS Director of Development Rick Weber said.

When it comes to children in need, every penny counts.

“Of our total budget, which is about $27-million this year, we project this fiscal year about one-third of that has to come from charitable support,” Weber said.

Weber says the money raised helps fund the many programs at Children’s Home Society, while also raising awareness.

“A lot of people don’t know, ‘what is Children’s Home and what is our work and what do we do?’ Any help we can get just to share about our mission and the need out there for children and for families, that’s a great benefit too,” Weber said.

“It’s just important to give back to the community and we just believe in supporting kids,” Runge said.

Bike Night kicks off Wednesday night and continues each Wednesday through September 6th at Red Rock Bar & Grill.