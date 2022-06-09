SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some Sioux Falls area businesses are stepping up to help abused women and children in KELOLAND.

The Red Rock Bar and Restaurant near Rowena is a favorite gathering place for many bikers.

Every Wednesday night is Bike Night, which means music, motorcycles, and good food.

“We get families we get hot rods we get motorcycles there’s kids running around, it’s a lot of fun,” said Mitch Runge, Red Rock owner.

Runge says the money raised on Bike Night will help the Children’s Home Society pay for this new shelter.

“This is emergency crisis shelter for victims of domestic violence and child abuse,” said Rick Weber with the Children’s Home Society.

Weber says they need a bigger shelter because Sioux Falls is getting bigger. They currently have 40 beds and are building a 96-bed facility. Along with bike night, which raised 20-thousand dollars last summer, another business is announcing its support.

“So Elite Electric has stepped up and they’ve committed a hundred thousand dollars challenge gift,” said Weber.

According to Weber, they are trying to raise enough money to meet the challenge and match the $100,000 pledge.

Weber is grateful local businesses are stepping up to help them meet the challenges of our growing community.

“There’s not a lot of things that are cooler than raising money for kids that really need it,” said Runge.

Bike Night is scheduled every Wednesday night. At the end of the summer, Red Rock will present a check to the Children’s Home Society.