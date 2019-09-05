Bike Night dedicated to the Children’s Home Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s no Sturgis, but it lasts a lot longer than the huge motorcycle rally.

In fact, every Wednesday night this summer, hundreds of bikers have been gathering at a local bar east of Sioux Falls to rev up enthusiasm for a good cause.

It’s another Wednesday night…

“We had an awesome summer,” Red Rock owner, Mitch Runge said.

But Thursday night, this bike rally called ‘Bike Night’ shifts into a higher gear.

That’s because for the past 17 weeks, bikers have been coming to the Red Rock to have fun, listen to live music and most importantly raise money.

“We’re hoping to, we’re hoping to get into that $15 to $20,000 range this year,” Runge said.

Bike Night is put on by the motorcycle club, ‘Those Guys Abate.’

“Those guys been around 28 years, this year” President of Thos Guys Abate Dave Brende said.

In that time, the bikers have raised thousands of dollars for charities, but Bike Night is dedicated solely to the Children’s Home Society.

“Every Wednesday night this whole summer, all these people have been coming out, it’s amazing,” Brende said.

For bikers, like Brende, who have a reputation of being a little rough around the edges, events like this show their softer side.

“It’s been a lot to me for 11 years now and it means more to me, I think, to see what’s going on out here and how many other people have caught on to it is just like it’s infectious right now,” Brende said.

“Everybody needs help, we we just especially like to help kids, and we feel like there’s no better need than the kids right there,” Runge said.

All summer long they sold raffle tickets for a chance to win a 2019 Low Rider Harley Davidson motorcycle. They gave that away last night to Julie Gannon of Sioux Falls.

The proceeds will go into the Children’s Home Society’s General Fund, but they also use some of the money to buy the children Christmas presents.