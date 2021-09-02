Bike Night comes up big for Children’s Home Society

ROWENA, S.D. (KELO) — Red Rock Bar & Grill near Rowena hosted its final Bike Night of the summer on Wednesday.

Bike Night is a party. It’s also a fundraiser for Children’s Home Society.

“We enjoy helping kids and feel like there’s no better need than that one over there,” Red Rock Bar & Grill Owner Mitch Runge said.

“We’ve seen a lot of faces we didn’t see last year come back out and it’s really great that we’re able to get back together and raise some money for the kids,” Vern Eide Motoplex Marketing Director Tom Borchard said.

The event has spent seven summers at Red Rock Bar & Grill, raising money in a variety of ways.

“Our progressive 50/50, we do the motorcycle raffle giveaway with Indian, we do silent auctions,” Runge said.

Vern Eide Motoplex helped the cause through test drives.

“Every single person that came up here and test drove an Indian Motorcycle this summer, we put $20 into a bucket,” Borchard said.

And the people did their part.

“A little over 200 people came out and test drove a motorcycle with us and we’re giving that back to the community,” Borchard said.

Those test drives resulted in a check for more than $4500.

Following last night’s event, Runge added up the numbers, chipped in a few bucks, and this morning donated $27,000 to Children’s Home Society.

“There’s no better way to help the community than help kids,” Runge said.

Bike Night has now raised about $100,000 over the years, and Runge has one goal in mind for the event.

“Just to grow, just to grow,” Runge said.

Runge says they didn’t miss a week this year, hosting Bike Night 17 consecutive Wednesdays during the spring and summer.