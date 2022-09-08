ROWENA, S.D. (KELO) — Red Rock Bar & Grill near Rowena hosted its 17th and final Bike Night of the year on Wednesday.

Hundreds of motorcycles make their way to Red Rock Bar & Grill every Wednesday during summer for Bike Night.

“It is Bike Night but we get hot rods and we get a lot of people that don’t have a bike or don’t ride bike,” Red Rock Bar & Grill Owner Mitch Runge said.

The weekly gathering serves as a fundraiser for the Children’s Home Society.

“Kids don’t have a choice in a lot of the matters or reasons why they’re there and such so just like to help those that can’t help themselves,” Runge said.

“It’s a tough world out there. We all need a good friend who has our back. Out here at the Red Rock we have hundreds of friends who have our back,” Children’s Home Society Director of Development Rick Weber said.

Weber is a big fan of Bike Night.

“A third of our budget has to come from charitable support. You just can’t overstate the importance of it,” Weber said.

He says the event also creates awareness.

“It really helps us spread the word, more people hear about Children’s Home Society, become familiar with it, and then there’s the whole fundraising component too, so it really has tremendous benefits for us,” Weber said.

Bike Night has raised more than $100,000 for Children’s Home since 2015, and Runge fully expects to write another big check.

“I think we’re definitely going to go over $30,000 again this year,” Runge said.

And they’ll do it again next summer.

“We just love kids and it’s near and it’s just dear to us,” Runge said.

After raising $30,000 this year, Runge says he’ll take a breather but will start planning Bike Night 2023 by Thanksgiving or Christmas.