Bike during your stay at Hotel On Phillips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fresh snow may be on the ground in KELOLAND, but Hotel On Phillips in downtown Sioux Falls is getting ready for spring.

In addition to the unique rooms and bar inside an old vault, guests at the Hotel On Phillips can now enjoy another special accommodation.

Bike rides on the trails in Sioux Falls.

“We see people that show up at our facility. Especially last summer, last fall that brought their own bikes. And that’s such a big thing with people anymore, that us being able to offer something extra, that they forgot their bikes at home. It gives them a chance to take advantage of what we have,” Phil Zea said.

Front desk manager Phil Zea says although the program is just getting started, guests have already taken advantage of the bike rentals and headed out to the trails.

“The bikes were purchased here just a couple of weeks ago. So luckily the weather was conducive enough for us and, we were able to get, we were able to get a few guests to take advantage of the nice weather that we had and enjoy the bike trails that are just so close to our hotel,” Zea said.

Currently the hotel has 4 bikes available to rent, and is already in the process of adding another.

Regional director Dawn Koble says the rental includes a helmet and a water bottle, and in the future guests will also be able to rent a tandem bicycle.

“With COVID for the last year that’s been going on, people are really anxious to get outside and get out of the house, start enjoying activities that are safe and we felt with the bike program, that’s one thing that they could do where they could be out in the sun and enjoy all of the wonderful things that Sioux Falls has to offer,” Koble said.

She says the idea for the program falls in line with the hotel’s mission.

“It’s really about creating an experience for our guests. And so because we’re so close to Falls Park and the 29 miles of bike paths and Greenway, we wanted to create an experience where we could rent bikes, and different packages and things as add-ons for our guests,” Koble said.

Koble says the bikes are currently only available for guests of the hotel to rent. If the demand increases as the weather heats up, the hotel plans to add more bikes available for rent.