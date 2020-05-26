Bike boom during COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for thousands of small businesses.

But some are seeing a surge in sales. The impact of closures and work-from-home orders has created a massive shortage of bicycles.

Adult recreational bike sales in March ballooned by 121% compared to the same time a year ago. If you’re looking to buy a bike, good luck finding one.

Katie Pardy and her friend Elizabeth Viehweg enjoy bicycling around the city’s bike paths.

“Well I’ve been doing it with my family for like 10 years now, we love to do the loop, it’s very fun and peaceful for the family,” Pardy said.

“I really like how pretty our loop is; very scenic and pretty and also it’s just a good workout,” Viehweg said.

With many gyms closed and more people spending time at home, bikes are in high demand right now.

“Bikes are kind of the new toilet paper I guess you could say,” Spoke N Sport owner, Chad Pickard said.

At Spoke N Sport, bikes are selling just about as fast as they come in.

“Basically anything under $1,000 is going off the floor as soon as we get it in today we have an order of about 30-40 bikes and they’ll be gone by the weekend,” Pickard said

There’s a bike shortage across the country. At this retail store in Sioux Falls, we found only two adult bikes left on the racks.

“With an increase in tariffs, vendors are bringing in less product this year and the core of the country had an early spring and when that happens we buy a lot of bikes and with coronavirus some of the factories that produce nuts, bolts and bearings have shut down in China for a couple of months, so the suppliers haven’t been able to build the bikes they need, so there’s a lot of things going on to create this crazy bike boom,” Pickard said.

A boom that’s very noticeable throughout the city.

“It does make sense, because when it was nice out a few weeks ago the trails were just packed some days,” Pardy said.