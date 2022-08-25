CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — A bighorn sheep has died in Custer State Park after being hit by a vehicle.

According to Custer State Park, staff responded to a call about a wounded bighorn sheep near the Grace Coolidge Campground on Tuesday, August 24. Conservation officers looked at the animal and decided to put it down because of its injuries.

The person who hit the bighorn sheep left the scene, officials said.

“Most of the Park has a speed limit of 35 mph for good reason,” a post from Custer State Park said. “These limits allow you plenty of time to react to any unexpected events, including the sudden appearance of a furry or feathered creature.”

Park officials reminded drivers to be careful and look for wildlife.

“When traveling through Custer State Park, we are all just visitors in this home of countless animals and it is up to us to follow the rules that protect them,” the post read.