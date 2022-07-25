PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Lottery players aren’t just talking about the $790 million Mega Millions jackpot. There were several big winners in this weekend’s local drawing.

One of the highlighted winners got South Dakota’s seventh Lucky of Life second prize. South Dakota Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Ken’s Superfair Foods in Aberdeen. The second-tier prize gives the winning player a choice of $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000.

South Dakota’s exclusive lotto game, Dakota Cash, also had some weekend excitement with its $126,442 jackpot split among two winning tickets. One of the winning tickets was purchased at Maverik, Inc. in Rapid City, while the other was purchased at Cowboy Country Store located in Watertown.

While the third highest Mega Millions jackpot wasn’t won, the drawing featured a $10,000 winner in South Dakota. The winning ticket was purchased at Gold Dust C Store in Deadwood.

The jackpot rolled again on Friday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 14, 40, 60, 64 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 16. The top prize has now soared to $790 million with a cash option of $464.4 million.

The South Dakota Lottery advises all of its big winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately before visiting a South Dakota Lottery validation center to claim their prize. The Lottery reminds all players to please play responsibly and that it only takes one ticket to win.

The next drawing is Tuesday, July 26 at 11 p.m. ET.