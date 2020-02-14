Big week for concert announcements at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It has been a busy week at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The venue announced three major concerts on Monday.

Rage Against the Machine, Megadeath and Lamb of God, and the Backstreet Boys will all be coming to the Premier Center later this year.

Tickets for the Backstreet Boys went on sale at noon Friday. Several people lined up to get seats for the show, including Anlee Geranen.

“I really do like Backstreet Boys, kind of fan girling a little bit, kind of raised on Backstreet Boys,” Geranen said.

Geranen says she’s already bought tickets for three other concerts at the PREMIER Center.

“I was standing in line yesterday. I got my Rage Against the Machine tickets, picked up my KORN ticket, got my Lamb of God ticket,” Geranen said.

She’s not the only one looking forward to the upcoming shows.

General manager of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and Complex Mike Krewson says tickets sales for these concerts are looking good.

“Rage Against the Machine yesterday, pretty historic levels. We had to open up more seats. We are well over 9,000 sold,” Krewson said. “We expect those same type of things for Backstreet Boys as well; they’ve had a presale already and those numbers are strong and we expect it to be close to a sell out today for the onsale.”

Krewson says at this point the venue is on pace to have more concerts in 2020 than it did in 2019.

“It also just solidifies Sioux Falls and the building in the touring industry that we are a must place stop, when we can go ahead and put up these types of sales numbers. It makes the other people take notice as well,” Krewson said.

And that’s good news for concert goers.

“This is a really good year; they’re releasing a lot of concerts and I’m hoping for more,” Geranen said.

There are more concert announcements coming up. In fact, Krewson says there will be one next Thursday.