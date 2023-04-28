SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year’s Big Stars and Pink Guitars fundraising event brought in more than $940,000 for breast cancer patients.

This is a new record for the annual fundraiser that auctions off pink Firefly guitars that are signed by artists who come through the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Kory Van Sickle with Kory & The Fireflies says this year’s event had the largest crowd so far.

The money will go towards local breast cancer patient care and research at the Edith Sanford Breast Center.