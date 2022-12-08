SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Big Sioux River’s water quality has decreased from over 50 percent rating in 2020 to under 25 percent in 2022.

Currently, the river has F ratings for water clarity as well as E-coli. Currently the river and streams are exceeding safe levels of E-coli. Representatives with the Big Sioux River Project say they want to raise more awareness for water quality.

“If we have good water quality, we have good atmosphere, we have a healthy community. And it is very important for industry and everything else that goes along with Sioux Falls,” senior watershed coordinator Berry Berg said.

Over 150 people gathered at the Sioux Falls Convention Center for the annual Big Sioux River Sustainability Summit to discuss solutions.